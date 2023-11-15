Racine County deputy; ASL skills, kindness impress family of deaf child

article

A Racine County sheriff's deputy is being recognized for going the extra mile to serve the public.

A post on the Racine County Sheriff's Office Facebook page says on Nov. 2, Deputy Preston Kite "was working a case in Union Grove when he observed road signs notifying people that there was a ‘Deaf Child’ that lived in the area. Deputy Kite asked a woman mowing her grass where the deaf child lived. The woman pointed out the house.

"Deputy Kite went to the house, knocked on the door, and contacted the child’s father. Deputy Kite explained that he is proficient in American Sign Language, and if his son would like to meet him, Deputy Kite offered to stop by later when the child was home. Deputy Kite provided the father with his business card and contact information. Deputy Kite encouraged the father to reach out to him if he could ever be of assistance with his son.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Deputy Kite did not share this information with his supervisors, but the family was so appreciative they posted the encounter to Facebook."

In the post, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling issued the following statement:

"Deputy Kite is an excellent example of how deputies use their unique skills and talents to serve the community."