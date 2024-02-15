Racine County deputy fired, charged with child porn, sex crimes

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has fired one of its deputies after he was charged with possession of child pornography and accused of exposing himself.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Preston Kite, 37, was terminated on Feb. 8.

Kite also appeared in court Thursday, Feb. 15, but the hearing was quick as he does not have a lawyer to represent him. The hearing was postponed until March 7.

Earlier this month, prosecutors charged Kite with possession of child pornography, child sexual exploitation (five counts), lewd, lascivious behavior - exposure and disorderly conduct.

Kite is accused of messaging a man on an app on Saturday, Feb. 3, telling him to meet him in a Racine County truck stop bathroom. The man said Kite was in uniform in the bathroom and touching himself and reported him to the police the same day.

According to the criminal complaint, this led to an investigation, where law enforcement found child sex videos on his personal phone.

Investigators say Kite exchanged messages with another man who claimed to be 18. The two exchanged multiple videos back and forth, featuring adults having sex with young children.

Kite is being held on a $150,000 cash bond.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Kite was previously praised for his American Sign Language work – including a specific encounter with a deaf child – last year. Officials said he was the only deputy in the county who knew ASL, and would use that skill to serve the public.