article

It's not just Democrat-versus-Republican on your ballots.

One familiar name – Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – is still trying to get on Wisconsin's ballot as a third-party candidate. In a state where the last two presidential elections have been decided by less than 1% – about 20,000 votes – will RFK help or hurt Democrats or Republicans?

Could RFK swing the outcome?

Kennedy could have a big impact. The latest Marquette University Law School poll showed RFK getting about 8% of the state, pulling equal numbers from both Democrats and Republicans – around 6% of each.

When factoring just Joe Biden and Donald Trump head-to-head, the Marquette poll found a tie among registered Wisconsin voters. But when including third-party candidates – like Kennedy and the Green Party's Jill Stein – Trump took a two-point lead.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

Support for RFK

July 1 was the first day campaign volunteers could start collecting signatures in Wisconsin. They have a little over a month to collect 2,000 signatures.

As people basked in the sun at Milwaukee's Bradford Beach on Wednesday, Kennedy supporters tried to get him on the ballot.

"I’ve never done anything like this, but I really feel like I have to step up," said Jean Collins. As a young voter, she once voted for President John F. Kennedy – RFK's uncle.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"The circumstances, the perilous circumstances we’re in. I’ve never seen anyone I trust and support as much, as full, as Bobby Kennedy."

FOX6 asked Kennedy supporters about the idea among voters that a third-party vote would be a "waste" come November.

"I would say look at the news cycle. If we had two tangible candidates, two strong candidates, that would be a favorable argument," said Raynard Baker.

Raynard Baker and Jean Collins collect signatures to get Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wisconsin's ballot

Baker voted for Trump in 2020, Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Democrats before then. He is going with Kennedy this time.

"I’ve never done anything like this, had any sort of engagement like this in the past," he said. "I am deeply and strongly driven to do everything I can to get him elected.

"I think I’m the voice representing people who have voted before but done so with distaste in their mouth."