Marquette poll: Biden, Trump tied among registered Wisconsin voters

article

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are tied among registered Wisconsin voters in the latest Marquette University Law School Poll, released Wednesday.

The poll found registered voters at 50% in favor of each candidate in a head-to-head matchup. However, among likely voters, Biden led Trump 51% to 49% – a flip of April's results, which had Trump at 51% and Biden at 49% among likely voters.

The candidates were also tied at 44% among registered voters when given an "undecided" option. However, when including specific third-party candidates, Trump came in first at 43%.

Donald Trump, 43%

Joe Biden, 40%

Robert Kennedy, 8%

Cornel West, 4%

Chase Oliver, 2%

Jill Stein, 2%

When it comes to Biden and Trump on the issues, the poll asked registered voters which candidate would do a better job as president on seven topics. The results were as follows:

Immigration and border security: Trump 52%, Biden 28%

Economy: Trump 52%, Biden 34%

Israel-Hamas war: Trump 44%, Biden 30%

Foreign relations: Trump 45%, Biden 39%

Medicare and Social Security: Biden 43%, Trump 36%

Health care: Biden 43%, Trump 34%

Abortion policy: Biden 47%, Trump 33%

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Registered voters' top-rated issues among those seven were as follows:

Economy, 31%

Immigration and border security, 19%

Abortion policy, 15%

Medicare and Social Security, 12%

Health care, 6%

Foreign relations, 5%

Israel-Hamas war, 4%

Don't know, 8%

Among registered voters who identified as Republicans, the top issue was the economy (48%), while Democrats ranked abortion policy as their top-rated issue (27%). Independent voters also considered the economy their top issue (36%).

In the Wisconsin Senate race, incumbent U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (52%) leads Republican challenger Eric Hovde (47%). The results were the same among likely voters.

The poll also found 55% of respondents said Trump was guilty in his New York hush-money trial, as the jury found, while 36% said he was not guilty and the jury made the wrong ruling. Nine percent said they did not know.

Additionally, the poll found views of public schools are less positive now than they were last fall.

Complete results and methodology can be found on the Marquette Law School Poll website.