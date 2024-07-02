President Joe Biden visiting Madison on Friday; what to know

article

President Joe Biden will campaign in Madison on Friday, July 5.

The latest Marquette University Law School Poll found Biden and former President Donald Trump tied in a head-to-head matchup among registered Wisconsin voters. Among likely voters, Biden led Trump 51% to 49%.

Wisconsin is expected to be one of the most pivotal states in the 2024 presidential election, and the top candidates' presence in the state tells as much.

Biden was last in Wisconsin for a May 8 trip to Racine – his fourth to date in 2024 and 11th as president. First lady Jill Biden was in Milwaukee on May 31 and Green Bay in early June. Vice President Kamala Harris stopped on May 16,

Trump held his third Wisconsin rally of the 2024 campaign when he stopped in Racine on June 18, which was his first trip to the battleground state after his New York hush-money case conviction.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.