Donald Trump in Racine Tuesday; 1st Wisconsin stop since conviction

Former President Donald Trump will visit Racine on Tuesday, June 18. His campaign said the upcoming stop at Racine Festival Park aims to focus on "how Joe Biden has failed" Wisconsin.

It will be Trump's first visit to Wisconsin since he was convicted in his New York hush-money case last month.

Doors for the event will open at 11 a.m. with the main gathering is scheduled for 3 p.m. Additionally, a protest is planned for Monument Square. Local law enforcement will be present to ensure safety and manage traffic flow.

"While no streets will be fully closed, please anticipate some traffic delays at intersections and parking restrictions throughout downtown," said the Racine Police Department.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Rotary Park Drive will be shut down between 5th Street and 6th Street. Fifth Street from Lake Avenue to Festival Hall will be shut down. Access to the Lake Avenue ramp will be accessible from Lake Avenue but not 5th Street.

Trump faces up to three years in prison following the New York verdict. He was found guilty of falsifying business records in an attempt to bury stories about extramarital affairs that arose during his 2016 presidential campaign. Sentencing is set for July 11 – four days before the Republican National Convention kicks off in Milwaukee. Trump is still expected to accept the nomination.