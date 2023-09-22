Port Washington flamingos, Lake Michigan hosts unusual sight

article

Beachgoers in Port Washington came across an unusual sight Friday, Sept. 22: flamingos.

FOX6 News was at the Lake Michigan shore around 2:30 p.m. Friday as crowds flocked to the waterfront to see the birds. There were five at the time.

It's unclear where the flamingos arrived from or what species they may be.

According to the Smithsonian's National Zoo & Conversation Biology Institute, the American flamingo is one of the largest species – averaging 5 feet in height.

American flamingos are native to the Caribbean and parts of South America. They typically are part of flocks numbering in the thousands of birds, according to the Smithsonian.

If the birds spotted in Port Washington happen to be wild, they'd have traveled thousands of miles from their typical range – and would be clustered in an uncharacteristically small group.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.