Construction season; North Shore woman pokes fun with Playmobil

People in southeast Wisconsin joke that it is always construction season. Sometimes all you can do is laugh. But a North Shore woman is taking a detour from her day job – and toying around with the endless road closures.

"I became a realtor in November of 2016," said Julie Olson.

Olson logs at least 50 miles traveling along I-43 every day – as she sells houses in Cedarburg, Glendale and Oak Creek.

"The construction on Port Washington through Glendale – it’s really… it doesn’t make any sense. It’s confusing," Olson said.



Olson's only escape from endless orange barrels is the obsession in her basement.

"My family generally kind of teases me about this (laughs)," Olson said.

Olson's Playmobil collection is no joke. But her posts on Facebook are getting plenty of laughs.

"I saw this construction guy that with a hideous tie and work vest. Weird mustache. I was like, this is totally the site manager. His name is Ed," Olson said.

Olson uses her construction site playlet to poke fun of everything she encounters out on the road. Ed is always the butt of the joke.

"Ed has appeared in 99% of the posts," Olson said. "He’s the real star of the show."

Highland exit anxiety – ending one project and starting another – and frequent road closures. Each gets hundreds of likes on her "Mommy plays Playmobil" Facebook page.

"For someone who has a job that requires a lot of driving – I’m not someone who enjoys driving," Olson said.

But Olson loves her toys. She said it's all in good fun. Olson is just acting out what we are all thinking.

"I understand that construction is for the greater good. When it’s all finished, it will be wonderful. It’s just in the meantime, it makes it really hard to get places," Olson said.