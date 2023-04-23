Mandarin duck spotted in Oconomowoc 3 months after South Shore Park sightings

article

A mandarin duck has been spotted in Oconomowoc, according to a FOX6 News viewer who shared photos with FOX6.

The viewer, Kevin M., who shared the photos with FOX6 on Sunday, April 23, said the mandarin duck had been frequenting his backyard multiple times a day for the past few weeks.

The viewer noted he has a wood duck sanctuary in his backyard and has been attracting wood ducks for years, counting as many as 12 at a time. He said he believes the mandarin duck has assimilated himself into the wood duck family.

"Maybe birds of a feather don't always flock together," the viewer said.

Oconomowoc mandarin duck (COURTESY: Kevin M.)

Back in January, we told you about the mandarin duck that was spotted in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood at South Shore Park. The news drew photographers and others to the Lake Michigan shore to try to catch a glimpse of it.

The birds are typically found in parts of Asia.

"It's a mandarin duck, and the only other place in the United States there are breeding pairs is in southern California. Otherwise, it's from Asia," bird watcher Dennis Schwarts told FOX6 in January at South Shore Park. "We're not quite sure yet if it's an escaped duck, or if it's a duck that wanders around. They do wander a lot."