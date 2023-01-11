Mandarin duck spotted at Milwaukee's South Shore Park

A rare mandarin duck was spotted at South Shore Park in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The bird is typically found in parts of Asia. It drew people to the Lake Michigan shore, including FOX6's Gino Salomone.

"It's a mandarin duck, and the only other place in the United States there are breading pairs is in southern California. Otherwise, it's from Asia," bird watcher Dennis Schwarts told FOX6. "We're not quite sure yet if it's an escaped duck, or if it's a duck that wanders around. They do wander a lot."

Schwartz said a lot of people took pictures of the duck. He said, in Wisconsin, he has seen more than 300 species of birds.