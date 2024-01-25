Police looking for Chrystul Kizer on new bail-jumping charges

Activists posted 400-thousand dollars to free her from jail in 2020. Now, police are looking for the Kenosha woman accused of killing the man who trafficked her.

As part of her bond, Chrystul Kizer was ordered not to commit another crime. Milwaukee County prosecutors say she did earlier in January 2024.

But a delay in charging her is the reason she's not in custody.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

FOX6 first introduced you to Chrystul Kizer in June 2018. Kenosha county prosecutors accused the then-17-year-old of killing 34-year-old Randall Volar, starting his house on fire, and stealing his car.

They argue it was pre-meditated. Kizer says it was self-defense.

In 2019, a Washington Post investigation revealed volar sexually abused and trafficked her, and in 2020, a handful of groups posted $400,000 cash so that Kizer could be free on bond until her trial.

Fast-forward to Jan. 7 of 2024, Milwaukee police say Kizer called 911, claiming a man had his hands on her and tried to rape her in an apartment near 17th and Wright.

The criminal complaint says Kizer called the man a 'child molester' and that he could be heard yelling "stop hitting me."

FOX6 is not naming the victim, but records show the man living at the address is a non-compliant registered sex offender.

Police say when they arrived, Kizer used 'abusive and profane language' toward the man and repeatedly yelled at police.

They also say Kizer later lunged at the man and tried striking him in the face right in front of them.

Police arrested the now-23-year-old, but the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tells FOX6 they released her the next day because a Milwaukee County prosecutor chose not to charge her…initially.

Then on Monday, the DA's Office changed course, charging her with disorderly conduct, which led Kenosha County Prosecutors to file four felony bail jumping charges, too, as law enforcement are looking to send Kizer back to jail.

Renters told FOX6 the U.S. Marshals were at the apartment looking for Kizer.

Kenosha County prosecutors have already asked the judge to increase Kizer's bail to $1million dollars in the homicide case.

That case was on hold until the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled her attorneys could use sex trafficking as a defense for homicide.

The trial is set to begin in June.