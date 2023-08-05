Pewaukee tactical situation, domestic violence suspect arrested

A Pewaukee tactical situation and standoff ended with a 29-year-old domestic violence suspect arrested Saturday, Aug. 5.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, Milwaukee police reached out for assistance in looking for the suspect and taking him into custody. Authorities were given an address in Pewaukee on Green Road where the man may have been.

Around 11:20 a.m., Waukesha County deputies spotted the suspect's vehicle. Authorities learned he had a handgun and rifle when he left the scene of a Milwaukee incident.

Law enforcement made multiple attempts to contact the suspect by telephone and through public address announcements with no response. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Tactical Enforcement Unit responded to and evacuated a 16-unit apartment complex for the safety of the residents.

Authorities made contact with the suspect at the front door of an apartment and took him into custody without further incident around 3:40 p.m. – turning him over to Milwaukee police.

There are no additional suspects and all residents have been allowed to return to their homes, the sheriff's department said. A shelter in place alert had also been issued.