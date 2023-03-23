Open Record: Taking Credit

Did you know there's a way to get money from the Wisconsin Lottery without ever buying a ticket? If you own a home in Wisconsin, you're likely entitled to a couple hundred dollars every year. Plus, a Hartland mom is frustrated and confused after a health clinic's error involving her son and expired vaccines.

In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites Contact 6's Jenna Sachs on to talk about two consumer issues she recently looked into after they came to the FOX6 inbox. Jenna explains the Wisconsin lottery credit that helps pay homeowner property taxes. You'll also hear about one mother's concern after finding out some of her son's prior vaccinations were expired when he got them. Jenna shares the health clinic's response and what, if any, implications this could have on the young boy.

