Open Record: Let It Flow

FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporter Bret Lemoine on to talk about what the water transition means for Waukesha and why some are still concerned.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Thousands of people living in Waukesha now have a fresh source of water coming into the city. Lake Michigan is now flowing beyond the basin after Waukesha leaders needed to address radium levels in the groundwater. While many are celebrating this historic change, several others are worried about how this move will affect the environment. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporter Bret Lemoine on to talk about what this moment means for Waukesha and why some are still concerned.

