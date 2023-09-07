Lake Michigan water project; Waukesha celebrates its completion

Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly, officials, and regional partners celebrated on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 7 the completion of a project to deliver a safe and sustainable supply of Lake Michigan water from Milwaukee to Waukesha Water Utility customers. The project is known as the Great Water Alliance.

Homeowners should start getting the new water sometime between Sept. 14 and Sept. 18. In the meantime, the city has been warning water users about some temporary issues that may occur when the transition takes place. The new water may initially smell and taste different, and minerals built up in the system could stain clothes.

In July, Waukesha Water Utility general manager Dan Duchniak warned the new water could be dangerous for kidney dialysis patients and pet fish because of how it’s treated.

"If you’re washing your clothes, don’t dry them. If you dry them – you’ll end up with red clothes," Duchniak said.

Duchniak said that’s because of the iron and minerals built-up in the system. He said it’s safe to drink and will only last a day or two. Albers doesn’t want to hang his customers out to dry, so he’ll flush all his machines daily until the minerals dissipate.

If you experience discolored water, the city advises you to run cold water through your pipes. If you do end up with color in your clothes, don’t dry them and pick up products like Red-B-Gone or Iron Out to remove any discoloration. Additional information can be found on the project's website.

Waukesha's current groundwater supply does not fully meet federal radium standards. The city's historic $286 million water diversion needed special permission from states and Canadian provinces that surround the Great Lakes.