Waukesha Lake Michigan water switch begins Oct. 9

article

Waukesha will begin its switch from groundwater to Lake Michigan water on Oct. 9.

Homeowners living close to the city’s new pumping station on Les Paul Parkway will be the first to get the new water in their pipes.

Residents can also expect the water to look red at first. Dan Duchniak, general manager of the Waukesha Water Utility, said that’s because of iron and minerals built up in the system. He suggests removing filters from sinks and refrigerators for a few days.

Red water would be safe to drink, Duchniak said, but don't do laundry; it could stain clothes. Running cold water for 3-5 minutes should return clear water to your home.

In 2016, Waukesha became the first community fully outside the Great Lakes Basin to apply for a diversion exception under the Great Lakes Compact. It meant eight states and two Canadian provinces had to unanimously approve what became the biggest public works project in Waukesha's history.

Waukesha’s groundwater supply was severely depleted, and the city was also under a court order to come into compliance with radium standards.

Construction began three years ago. Under the agreement, Waukesha is required to treat and return the water to Lake Michigan. Thirty-six miles of pipelines bring water from Milwaukee and return it to the Root River.

Customers can find answers to frequently asked questions about the transition on the Great Water Alliance website, in bill inserts and through other communications. The city also posts a weekly electronic newsletter that residents can sign up for through the Connect link. Customers can also call the water utility staff at 262- 521-5272 for answers.

An interactive map of the water transition is available through the Waukesha Water Utility website.