October tornadoes; 3 Jefferson County EF-0 twisters noted, Oct. 12 storm

The National Weather Service (NWS) noted three more tornadoes have been classified from the Wednesday, Oct. 12 storms that raced through southeast Wisconsin.

The NWS said on Monday, Oct. 17 that they have added three EF-0 tornadoes to the list – all in Jefferson County. That makes a total of seven tornadoes from Oct. 12.

A tweet from NWS Milwaukee says the paths of the tornadoes were noted using satellite data.

Most of the damage was to corn fields. There was other tree and fencing damage noted as well.