Tornado touched down, West Allis: National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed on Thursday, Oct. 13 that an EF-0 tornado touched down in West Allis on Wednesday. It is the first tornado to touch down in Milwaukee County since July 2, 2000.

After an NWS storm survey, it was noted that peak winds were around 75 miles per hour around S. 58th and W. Stack Drive. It started around 12:19 p.m., and ended less than ten minutes near S. 57th Street. Officials noted the path of the tornado stretched about three miles.

FOX6 News spoke with Tim Halbach from the NWS. He was in West Allis tracking the path of the tornado. He said with the help of the D.A. Berther's video (below), the NWS was able to confirm the tornado as it matched the radar they collected.

FOX6 News crews witnesses plenty of storm damage in the West Allis area that included uprooted trees and downed branches.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The National Weather Service said six tornadoes may have touched down Wednesday in southeast Wisconsin, between Brown Deer and Whitewater. Some of the damage may have also been straight-line wind damage.

FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season.

This is a developing story.