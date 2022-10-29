Barack Obama in Milwaukee; Democrats campaign ahead of election

Former President Barack Obama on Saturday, Oct. 29 campaigned for Wisconsin Democrats at Milwaukee's North Division High School.

Obama was joined by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore and other Democrats from across the state. Their stop is to support Gov. Tony Evers, Senate candidate Mandela Barnes and Attorney General Josh Kaul – who are all on the Nov. 8 ballot.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Oct. 12 Marquette poll

In the Marquette Law School Poll of Wisconsin, released Oct. 12, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson strengthened his lead over Barnes. The governor’s race is tightening with Evers ahead of Republican challenger Tim Michels in the tossup race.

Johnson is supported by 52% and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is backed by 46% of likely voters. Johnson was ahead in the September poll, with 49% to 48% for Barnes. In August, Barnes led the race.

As for the governor's race, it is a tossup: 47% of likely voters say they support Evers, to 46% backing Republican Tim Michels.

Evers' lead has shrunk. In September, 47% said they were supporting Evers, while 44% wanted Michels.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Obama won Wisconsin in 2008 by 14 points and by 7 points in 2012. Those wide margins in presidential races are unusual in the state that Trump won by less than a point in 2016 but lost to President Joe Biden by less than a point in 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.