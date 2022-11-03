November’s near-record warmth draws Wisconsinites outdoors

November 3, 2022… For a third day in a row, southeast Wisconsin basked in temperatures hovering around 70 degrees. Normally, high temperatures should be topping out in the low to mid 50s – with lows dipping into the upper 30s.

We are just days removed from Halloween and Christmas decorations have already gone up at some households on Milwaukee's south side. That's even though there is no chance we'll see snow anytime soon.

Meanwhile, closer to Lake Michigan, a Florida snowbird and friends were looking for birdies at Milwaukee County's Grant Park.

"I have a rule that I don’t golf below my age," said Stacy Featherston of Bayside. "So happy with this weather. It will keep me here in Wisconsin."

"I love fall golf because when you play golf, if you lose your ball, you can blame it on the leaves," said Sally Pandl of Whitefish Bay.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

But no one was casting blame as the sun shined through on a blue backdrop.

This is a time of year when we are usually questioning whether we have worn enough layers. On Thursday, people were taking layers off at Bradford Beach.

"Did you ever think you’d be at the beach on November 3?" asked FOX6's Bill Miston.

"No I didn’t. I thought I’d be at work," said Ronnie Settles of Milwaukee.

Ronnie Settles

A few forgot it was November entirely.

"No. Not this way. Not falling asleep and having a restful, sunny time," said Carol Lowes of Madison. "It gives us a little bit longer to enjoy some things, in these times, especially after what everything everybody’s been through."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

It will not be long before the weather turns a corner – and we are left with memories of a wonderful week of weather in early November.