New Year's Eve drunk driving enforcement, agencies gear up

As the clock ticks closer to 2024, bars – and law enforcement – are gearing up.

More than 40 agencies with the Southeast Wisconsin Impaired Driving Task Force will be out and about keeping an eye on the roads. They urge everyone to have a good time – but to do so safely.

"If you've been drinking and plan on driving, opt for another choice," said Sgt. Timothy Reymer of the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office. "People need to remember just because a squad isn’t behind you doesn’t mean that a citizen out there isn't observing your driving."

Reymer said they are taking no chances and bringing out every tool. That includes breathalyzer tests.

"We just mentally prepare for whatever comes our way," said Sgt. Sean Patyk with the Franklin Police Department.

Patyk said there has been a startling increase in people driving while drunk.

"Statistically, the average OWI violator commits 80 violations a year without even being caught, they're always going to be out there," he said.

Before you go out, Patyk said to make a plan on how to get home.

"We don’t want to lock people up or arrest people if we don’t have to," said Patyk.

Both sergeants agree: getting behind the wheel after any drink is not worth taking the risk.

"We want you to enjoy many more years to come," Reymer said. "Don’t make this New Year's your last."

Law enforcement said you could face fines over $850 for your first OWI. They said getting a ride or calling someone is a lot cheaper.