New Berlin homicide, woman sentenced to life in prison

The Brief A woman was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree intentional homicide. A Waukesha County jury found a woman guilty of killing 77-year-old Richard Platt. WARNING: Video above may be disturbing to some viewers.



The woman convicted of killing 77-year-old Richard Platt at his New Berlin home last year has been sentenced to life in prison.

Life in prison

In Court:

During sentencing on Thursday, a Waukesha County judge said 44-year-old Martha Brown would not be eligible for extended supervision. Her defense attorney said she had a mental breakdown.

"My mental health voices helped me make a lot of bad choices on that day," Brown said in court. "It caused me to take another person's life. Please forgive me, because I wasn't trying to take his life."

"You sat on him and beat him and barricaded him in the corner – just left him there," said Lisa Feil, Platt's daughter. "I often think about what my dad was feeling and going through in his last minutes. He must have been terrified."

A Waukesha County jury found Brown guilty of first-degree intentional homicide after a week-long trial in August.

The backstory:

The investigation started on Feb. 12, 2024 in Ozaukee County. A criminal complaint states Brown was in custody there after she was found partially clothed and wearing a shower curtain in the town of Cedarburg.

Prosecutors said Brown told Ozaukee County investigators that Platt had sexually assaulted her and a 22-year-old man, who has autism, at his New Berlin home. She admitted that she physically assaulted Platt in response, but did not know the extent of the injuries she caused. It prompted authorities to conduct a welfare check at Platt's home.

Richard Platt

Police went inside the home and found the main bathroom "in disarray" with the shower curtain missing, according to the complaint. There was a shower curtain liner with what appeared to be blood on it. The victim was found dead in the basement with "obvious signs of injury to his face."

A broken ceramic angel was found near Platt's body, according to the complaint, and there were no signs his body had been moved. An autopsy determined Platt had blunt force injuries to his head, neck, chest and back – as well as broken ribs and internal hemorrhaging.

Dig deeper:

The complaint said it was not immediately clear how Brown ended up in Ozaukee County. She was with the 22-year-old man, and neither of them had cellphones.

Brown was taken to a Grafton hospital in regard to the reported sexual assault, per the complaint. It was there that investigators learned, through interviews with other people, that Platt helped Brown care for the 22-year-old. Law enforcement records showed Platt and Brown had previously lived together at the home.

Death investigation in New Berlin

In an interview with investigators, the complaint said Brown told them she had known Platt for about 14 years, and she had lived with him for five to seven years. She said she found Platt sexually assaulting the 22-year-old on Feb. 12, 2024 – which made her upset. She said she ran downstairs where the 77-year-old "grabbed her inappropriately" and "attacked" her, so she hit him in self-defense. Prosecutors said there was no DNA evidence to support that.

Brown said she then left with the 22-year-old and drove to Cedarburg. She admitted to striking Platt eight times with a ceramic angel, punching him several times and trying to gouge his eyes.