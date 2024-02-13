New Berlin death investigation; person of interest in custody

article

New Berlin police have a death investigation centered on a residence on Glen Park Court – not far from the intersection of Sunny Slope and National Avenue.

Officials said just after 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, officers responded to the residence for a wellness check. Police saw the residence was unsecured. They went inside – and located a 77-year-old man deceased.

A person of interest is in police custody, officials said in a news release.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office assisted the New Berlin Police Department in this investigation. Officials said there is no threat to the public.