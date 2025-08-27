New Berlin homicide, woman found guilty at trial

article

The Brief A Waukesha County jury found a woman guilty of killing 77-year-old Richard Platt. Platt was found dead in the basement of his New Berlin home in February 2024. Court filings said the woman admitted to striking Platt eight times with a ceramic angel, punching him several time and trying to gouge his eyes.



A Waukesha County jury found a woman guilty on Tuesday of killing 77-year-old Richard Platt.

In Court:

Court records show jurors convicted 44-year-old Martha Brown of first-degree intentional homicide after a week-long trial. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 20.

New Berlin homicide

The backstory:

The investigation started on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024 in Ozaukee County. A criminal complaint states Brown was in custody there after she was found partially clothed and wearing a shower curtain in the town of Cedarburg.

Prosecutors said Brown told Ozaukee County investigators that Platt had sexually assaulted her and a 22-year-old man, who has autism, at his New Berlin home. She admitted that she physically assaulted Platt in response, but did not know the extent of the injuries she caused. It prompted authorities to conduct a welfare check at Platt's home.

Richard Platt

Police went inside the home and found the main bathroom "in disarray" with the shower curtain missing, according to the complaint. There was a shower curtain liner with what appeared to be blood on it. The victim was found dead in the basement with "obvious signs of injury to his face."

A broken ceramic angel was found near Platt's body, according to the complaint, and there were no signs his body had been moved. An autopsy determined Platt had blunt force injuries to his head, neck, chest and back – as well as broken ribs and internal hemorrhaging.

Dig deeper:

The complaint states it was not immediately clear how Brown ended up in Ozaukee County. She was with the 22-year-old man, and neither of them had cellphones.

Brown was taken to a Grafton hospital in regard to the reported sexual assault, per the complaint. It was there that investigators learned, through interviews with other people, that Platt helped Brown care for the 22-year-old. Law enforcement records showed Platt and Brown had previously lived together at the Glen Park Court home.

Death investigation in New Berlin

In a Mirandized interview, the complaint states Brown said she knew Platt for about 14 years and she lived with him for five to seven years. She said she found Platt sexually assaulting the 22-year-old on Feb. 12, 2024 – which made her upset. She said she ran downstairs where the 77-year-old "grabbed her inappropriately" and "attacked" her, so she hit him in self-defense.

Brown said she then left with the 22-year-old and drove to Cedarburg. She admitted to striking Platt eight times with a ceramic angel, punching him several time and trying to gouge his eyes.