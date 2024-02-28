New Berlin homicide, charge referred in 77-year-old man's death

article

The New Berlin Police Department is now investigating the death of a 77-year-old man as a homicide.

On Wednesday, police formally identified the victim as Richard Platt and said a homicide charge has been referred against 43-year-old Martha Brown, previously a person of interest in the case.

Platt was found dead in his Glen Park Court home the night of Monday, Feb. 12. Neighbors told FOX6 News he had lived there for more than three decades, often kept to himself and lived alone since his wife passed away.

Police were called for a welfare check when Platt was found dead. They said the tip came from Ozaukee County, where sheriff's deputies said a woman was partially clothed and running through backyards in Cedarburg. She was found in someone's garage, and gave information to investigators that led to the welfare check.

Platt and Brown were "acquaintances for many years" and previously lived together, police said.

Officials said there is no threat to the public.