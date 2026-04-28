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The Brief A Milwaukee woman has been committed for a series of incidents in New Berlin. Prosecutors said she intentionally crashed into a car and hit a police officer. The former bartender was widely known after being the victim of a 2024 hit-and-run.



A former Milwaukee bartender, widely known after she was the victim of a hit-and-run, has been committed for a series of incidents that prosecutors said included intentionally crashing into another car and hitting a police officer.

Cara Corder

In court:

Court records show 35-year-old Cara Corder pleaded no contest to three felonies in March, but the court found her not guilty due to mental disease or defect. Five other charges were dismissed.

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On Monday, Waukesha County Judge William Domina ordered that Corder be committed for four years with her placement to be determined by a conditional release plan. A review hearing is scheduled for June 1.

Dig deeper:

Corder became widely known in Milwaukee after she was the victim of a Bay View hit-and-run in 2024. She was hospitalized for weeks, and community members raised more than $113,000 for her recovery through a GoFundMe campaign.

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The backstory:

Corder was arrested in New Berlin after a series of reckless incidents in September 2025. Prosecutors said she crashed into another driver, tried to steal his car and hit an officer during her arrest.

According to a criminal complaint, it all began when Corder and her mother planned to run errands. Corder took her mother's car without permission and threatened her to the point of trying to run her over with the car.

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Police said Corder then sped to New Berlin, where court filings said she slammed into the back of another car. The driver of that car told investigators that Corder tried to steal his vehicle after the crash.

Corder later said the crash was intentional, and she had smoked marjiana before driving, according to the complaint.