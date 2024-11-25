Bay View bartender struck by car, returns home; city pushes for safety

The Brief The City of Milwaukee is looking at ways to make a dangerous stretch of road safer, which was prompted by a serious crash on Kinnickinnic Ave in Bay View last month. The city held a meeting Monday night, Nov. 25, to make sure what happened doesn't happen to anyone else. Any changes would need state approval.



For the last month, Bonnie Drinkard has been focused on her friend.

"It’s just a complete miracle that she’s alive," Drinkard said. "It’s all so unbelievable."

Cara Corder

As Cara Corder crossed Kinnickinnic Avenue at Rusk in late October, investigators say two cars racing on the road crashed into her. They left the scene and the Milwaukee woman was left with serious injuries. She was hospitalized for weeks.

She was finally sent home this past Sunday.

"She can walk, she can move her arms," Drinkard said. "She’s still her."

That crash prompted people to call for changes to the busy street. Monday, city leaders were listening to concerns.

"Once we hear more from the community about the hotspots they’re interested in, we’ll start working on designs," city engineer Kevin Muhs said.

The city is focused on the stretch of Kinnickinnic from Holt to Fulton. Possible changes include raised crosswalks and bump outs.

"You’re seeing people speeding, passing in the bike lane, driving without stopping at stop lights and stop signs," said Lauren Bolger, who lives in the area.

Bolger is also the executive director of Bublr Bikes. She would like to see protective bike lanes.

"A physical barrier, people cycling, people using mobility devices safe from traffic," she said.

Any changes would need state approval. Kinnickinnic is a state highway.

No matter what they are, Drinkard just wants to make sure no one else is hurt.

"I’m here to do what I can to see how this is coming together, what’s being done so that this doesn’t happen to anyone else," Drinkard said.

City leaders plan to take the ideas out of the meeting and present them to the state. Construction could start as early as 2026.

Meantime, the Milwaukee Police Department is still looking for the drivers involved in the hit-and-run.