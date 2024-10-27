Bay View bartender struck by car fights for her life

The Brief A Bay View bartender is fighting for her life after being hit by racing cars while she was crossing the street. Milwaukee police say the incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. The bartender's work family is now doing what it can to help.



A popular Bay View bartender is fighting for her life after being hit by racing cars while she was crossing the street. It happened early Saturday, Oct. 26 at Kinnickinnic and Rusk avenues.

For years, Cara Corder has waited on customers as a bartender at Vanguard in Bay View. Now, her work family is serving her.

Milwaukee police say Corder was hit by a car around 2 a.m. Saturday. Detectives say two cars were racing when one of them struck the victim.

FOX6 News obtained surveillance video of what appears to be the two cars leaving the scene. The 33-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

"We were trying to get her to grip our hand, and she was just making noises," said Chris Schulist.

Schulist owns Vanguard and Wiggle Room – where Corder was hanging out. He said Corder was crossing the street to go home.

"I see something in the middle of the street, and I’m like, what is that. It almost looked like a sleeping bag," Schulist said. "And it was Cara…it’s just insane to me that they wouldn’t stop."

Neighbors said the road is prone to reckless driving.

"This street is kind of anarchy after a certain hour," said Bryin Redd.

Redd heard the crash in his home. He said more first responders in the area would be helpful.

"I waited for sirens and I waited for sirens. It was probably a good 10 to 15 minutes before I heard anything…She was probably laying there for a good half hour," Redd said.

Schulist believes traffic control could be the answer.

"We need something here. A stop sign isn’t going to matter at this point. It could help. Speed bumps," Redd said.

Now, they are asking people to help with Corder's road to recovery. A Go Fund Me account has been established.

Milwaukee Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic said Milwaukee police will be patrolling this area more. She issued the following statement on Facebook:

On Saturday morning, around 2:30am a pedestrian was crossing Kinnickinnic Ave. and struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Cara, who is an employee at the Vanguard in Bay View sustained life threatening injuries.

Preliminary information from the Milwaukee Police Department indicates the striking vehicle may have been fleeing from an auto theft incident nearby on Ellen St.

If you have any tips to help find the suspects please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-933-7219 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers, 414-224-TIPS.

Our office is in communication with MPD District 6 during this time. We send our most heartfelt thoughts to Cara, her family and her friends at the Vanguard.

The MPD District 6 will be increasing patrols in the area and our office has asked the Department of Public Works to conduct a new analysis of the area along Kinnickinnic Ave.

The increase in car thefts in our neighborhood is concerning. Please continue to be vigilant with your belongings and surroundings.

Let me be clear. For an employee, resident or any pedestrian trying to cross a street and their life be endangered is absolutely unacceptable. We can and must do better in our city.