FIFA World Cup 2026: Watch parties in southeast Wisconsin

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The Brief VISIT Milwaukee released a list of top local spots hosting watch parties for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Top featured soccer bars include Nomad World Pub, Red Lion Pub, Three Lions Pub, Champion’s Pub, and Highbury Pub. Potawatomi Sportsbook is airing every match through July 19, kicking off with a "Fútbol Fiesta" broadcast for the Mexico vs. South Africa opener.



With the FIFA World Cup 2026 now underway, VISIT Milwaukee has a list of some of the best establishments to check out the action. We're talking watch parties!

World Cup watch parties in Milwaukee

What we know:

Nomad World Pub is holding a massive, daily watch party on Brady Street in Milwaukee.

Red Lion Pub and Three Lions Pub will be rooting on England during the tournament, but the owners are inviting fans of all nations to join in the fun.

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Champion's Pub's patio will be open from some soccer and summer fun.

Highbury Pub, named after the Arsenal Premier League club, will also have plenty of screens and drinks to go alongside them.

The Potawatomi Sportsbook is also getting in on the World Cup excitement. They are hosting a Fútbol Fiesta on Thursday for Mexico's match against South Africa. They will also have the game on with Telemundo's Spanish-language broadcast.

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The Potawatomi Sportsbook will be showing every match through July 19 – and have specials and giveaways throughout the tournament.

Check out daily events as posted by VISIT Milwaukee.

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