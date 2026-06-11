Milwaukee's Cam Will redefines success on soccer field, beyond

The Brief Milwaukee Wave professional soccer player Cam Will is balancing his athletic career with a successful pursuit of music. Since leaving college to focus on his creative drive, Will's music has generated more than two million streams since 2019. Centered by his Milwaukee roots, Will is releasing a new single, "What's Wrong," ahead of his debut album, "Derby Hill," dropping on July 4.



As FIFA World Cup 2026™ kicks off, a Milwaukee athlete is sharing a story that extends far beyond the pitch.

Cam Will

Pursuit without limits

What we know:

Cam Will is living out his dream as a professional soccer player with the Milwaukee Wave. But off the field, he’s pursuing another passion that has helped shape his identity and broaden his ambitions—ultimately redefining what it means to chase your goals.

For Cam, soccer has always been the foundation. He broke records in high school, went on to play Division I soccer at UW–Milwaukee, and ultimately reached his goal of turning professional. But even after reaching that milestone, he said something still felt incomplete.

Building presence in music

Dig deeper:

Behind the scenes, Cam has also been building a presence in music—an interest that has been with him for years. He said his creative drive was sparked early on, shaped by both personal experiences and perseverance through setbacks. Even moments of rejection only fueled his interest further, strengthening his commitment to the process.

By the end of his freshman year of college, Cam found himself at a crossroads. Ultimately, he made the decision to leave college and focus on developing his music career.

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Since then, he has continued balancing two demanding paths. While building his career in professional soccer, he has also released music that has generated more than two million streams since 2019.

Despite success in both arenas, Cam said he has never felt the need to choose between them.

After completing his first full season with the Milwaukee Wave, Cam is now preparing for the next chapter of his music career, including his debut album, "Derby Hill."

Social media growing

Local perspective:

On social media, Cam continues to blend both passions—sharing soccer content, creative visuals, and moments from his life that reflect his dual identity as both athlete and artist.

Cam Will

Through it all, he said Milwaukee remains at the center of his journey. Family, faith, and community continue to inspire him as he pursues both dreams simultaneously.

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For Cam Will, the message is simple – success doesn’t have to exist in just one lane.

His new single, "What’s Wrong," is now available on all major streaming platforms. His debut album, "Derby Hill," is set for release on July 4.