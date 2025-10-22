Milwaukee 2024 hit-and-run victim now accused of car crash, attempted theft

The Brief Cara Corder, a Milwaukee bartender once supported by a $100K fundraiser after a hit-and-run, is now charged with felonies. Prosecutors say she threatened her mother, intentionally crashed into another driver, and tried to steal his car. Corder posted bail and is due back in court Nov. 19.



A Milwaukee bartender who received more than $100,000 in community donations for her recovery after a 2024 hit-and-run is now facing multiple felony charges.

What we know:

Prosecutors say 34-year-old Cara Corder was arrested in New Berlin after a series of reckless incidents on Sept. 17, including crashing into another driver, attempting to steal his car and striking an officer during her arrest.

Cara Corder

According to the criminal complaint, she was charged with the following:

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety (2 counts)

Disorderly conduct (2 counts)

Operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent

Attempt operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent

Battery to a law enforcement officer

Resisting an officer

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The backstory:

Per the complaint, the ordeal began when Corder and her mother planned to run errands. Prosecutors allege she took her mother’s car without permission and threatened her, to the point of attempting to run her over with the car.

After the encounter, police say she then drove to New Berlin at high speeds. A man said Corder slammed into the back of his car.

The driver told investigators that after the collision, Corder tried to steal his vehicle. Court documents say she later admitted the crash was intentional and that she had smoked marijuana before driving.

Cara Corder

Court documents show that she would go on to hit an officer while being arrested.

Corder is widely known in Milwaukee for being the victim of a 2024 Bay View hit-and-run, when community members raised more than $113,000 for her recovery through a GoFundMe campaign.

Related article

Dig deeper:

She appeared before a judge on Tuesday, Oct. 21, and posted her $1,000 bail. On Wednesday, FOX6 News knocked on her door, but she did not answer.

FOX6 also reached out to organizers of the GoFundMe but have not heard back yet.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What's next:

Corder is due back in court on Nov. 19 for a preliminary hearing.

Related article