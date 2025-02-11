MPS superintendent finalists; Brenda Cassellius named new superintendent

The Brief Brenda Cassellius was named the final Milwaukee Public Schools superintendent finalist on Tuesday night, Feb. 11. The motion passed 8-1 in a special board meeting, pending a background check and contract negotiations. The MPS board wants a deal executed on or before June 25.



Milwaukee Public Schools is one step closer to having a new superintendent.

Board makes a decision

What we know:

The Milwaukee Public Schools Board of Directors named Brenda Cassellius as the final superintendent finalist on Tuesday night, Feb. 11.

Brenda Cassellius, via Milwaukee Public Schools

The motion passed 8-1 in a special board meeting on Tuesday evening, pending a background check and contract negotiations. The school board hoped to make a hire later this month or in early March.

The finalists

The backstory:

The three finalists for Milwaukee Public Schools superintendent had their final interviews on Friday night, Feb. 7.

Over 50 applications for the role were received and 48 candidates were considered. The board announced the following three education leaders as its finalists:

Dr. Brenda Cassellius

Brenda Cassellius makes a statement

What they're saying:

"I am honored to have been selected to lead the Milwaukee Public Schools, and look forward to working hand in hand with the dedicated MPS educators, school leaders, and community members.

I am inspired by this Board’s commitment to ensuring students and their families get what they need to succeed and thrive. I thank them for their trust and confidence and am eager to begin building relationships and earning the trust of the entire community.

Our children are counting on us to get this right and I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get started."

How we got here

Dig deeper:

The former superintendent, Keith Posley, resigned in June 2024 after it was revealed the district failed to report important financial data to the state. The state threatened to withhold millions of dollars in funding as a result.

In July 2024, the school board voted to appoint Eduardo Galvan as MPS' interim superintendent.

What's next:

The MPS board wants a deal executed on or before June 25.