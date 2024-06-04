MPS Superintendent Keith Posley resigns; Eduardo Galvan to take over operations

Following a closed session MPS board meeting that lasted more than five hours, Superintendent Keith Posley resigned from his position.

The school board met in a closed session about Posley's employment.

Members voted unanimously to accept Posley's resignation. It will take effect at the end of June.

This comes days after state and federal officials raised red flags about the district's financial operations.

Now, millions of dollars hang in the balance for Milwaukee Public Schools.

Many parents and MPS staff blamed Posley, demanding the board fire him.

But others came to his defense. One city leader said Posley is a scapegoat for decades of poor decisions.

When Posley himself announced his resignation, he was in good spirits, even smiling, as he addressed the crowd for the last time as superintendent.

"As a superintendent, you take responsibility for everything. Anything that happens, it's under my watch, so I take responsibility for it…if the grass is not cut, it's my responsibility…right? If the windows are broke out, it's my responsibility. I take that responsibility," Posley said.

Now the board will start its search for an interim superintendent.

In the meantime, Eduardo Galvan will temporarily take over operations. He's the southwest regional superintendent.

Galvan has worked for MPS for more than three decades. The board says it has full confidence in his leadership.

The board also says it's working to turn in the financial reports that are due to the state.

Reactions:

In a statement, State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly said: "My goal, and the Department of Public Instruction's goal, is to make sure all kids have everything they need to succeed. My team continues to work with Milwaukee Public Schools to help solve this immediate challenge. We will continue to engage with them on a daily basis."

"In Wisconsin's system of local control, elected school boards make decisions about district superintendent staffing. No matter how the board chooses to move forward, under my leadership, the DPI will continue working with the MPS team to resolve the current challenge. As we go forward, our primary focus is on improving outcomes for all of Milwaukee’s children."

In a statement, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said, in part: "Regardless of how the District got to this point, what our students need – and our community deserves – is accountability, stability, and solutions. I have discussed with both DPI and MPS the plan in place to resolve the reporting and accounting mismanagement that landed MPS in this situation. We will secure the needed resources for our community’s children and educators."

