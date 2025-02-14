MPS lead exposure, Golda Meir follow-up tests conducted

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Health Department conducted a follow-up lead hazard assessment at Golda Meir Lower Campus. An initial assessment at the MPS school found toxic lead dust well above federal standards. MHD said it is looking into four cases involving children who attend four different MPS schools.



The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday conducted a follow-up lead hazard assessment at Golda Meir Lower Campus, where an initial assessment found toxic lead dust well above federal standards.

Golda Meir update

What they're saying:

In a joint update, MHD and Milwaukee Public School said 12 surface wipe samples were collected for lead hazard evaluation. While the majority of samples met clearance levels, two areas did not pass upon initial testing.

What's next:

MPS said it is currently creating a plan, in consultation with MHD, to address the two areas that failed Friday's follow-up assessment and ensure they are up to standards by the time students return to school on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Monday and Tuesday were previously scheduled days off.

Additionally, the school district said it is continuing cleaning and abatement efforts to address remaining hazards.

Related article

MPS lead assessments

The backstory:

MHD said it is looking into four cases involving children. One is a student at Golda Meir Lower Campus, and one is a student at Kagel School – where an assessment was also conducted. There are two other schools that the health department is awaiting results from: Maryland and Trowbridge.

How to limit exposure

What you can do:

Health officials said wet dusting and mopping at home at least twice a week can minimize the risk of lead exposure. Children should wash their hands with soap and water, especially before meals and after play.

If you have or suspect you may have lead pipes, run faucets on cold for three minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Residents should also cover or block lead hazards, like chipping paint, and keep children away from those areas.

Diets rich in iron, calcium and vitamin C can help reduce lead absorption, the health department said.

For questions related to lead exposure, MPS families can contact Health Services Manager Tashanda Edelen at 414-438-3539.

For additional resources and educational materials, as well as general information on how to keep your child and home lead-safe, visit the Milwaukee Health Department's website, or call the MHD Lead Program at 414-286-2165.