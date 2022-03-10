MPD: Safety in district facilities to be discussed Thursday

The Public Safety and Health Committee on Thursday, March 10 will discuss with Milwaukee Police Department representatives policies and procedures to ensure that police facilities are safe for employees and the public.

Alderwoman Coggs has raised concerns over the safety of employees and the public inside MPD’s district offices following a shots fired incident that happened inside the District 5 police station near 4th and Locust on Feb. 25.

Milwaukee Police District 5

"The public and police officers have important points of contact inside our MPD district stations daily, and it is important for everyone’s safety to make sure those facilities are secure and as welcoming as possible, and it is important to the Council that measures be taken by the Milwaukee Police Department to guarantee general safety for city employees and the public," Alderwoman Coggs said.

The man accused of opening fire inside Milwaukee Police District 5,Darreon Parker-Bell, made his initial court appearance on Wednesday, March 9.

Court records show a judge set cash bond at $500,000.

Parker-Bell was charged March 1 with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and seven counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.

Darreon Parker-Bell

The 23-year-old had been in the hospital since the day of the shooting. He was shot by police after he allegedly opened fire inside the police station and ran off. No officers ended up being injured.

Investigators say he was upset and was trying to talk with police about his friend, Keishon Thomas who died in police custody two days prior.

Parker-Bell is due back in court on March 15.