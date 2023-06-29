Mount Pleasant ducks 'shot and killed,' man arrested

article

A Racine man has been arrested, the sheriff's office said Thursday, after he allegedly shot a duck in Mount Pleasant.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Daniel Compton was taken into custody on a probation hold and admitted to shooting a duck. He is being held in the county jail and will be cited by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Authorities looked to identify two people after taking reports of ducks being "shot and killed" at Quarry Lake Park. Reports of two armed people along the Root River came in Friday, June 23 and Sunday, June 25 – but deputies did not find anyone either day.

The sheriff's office did not say whether they are still seeking the second person. Anyone with information is asked to call 262-636-3775.