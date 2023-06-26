Mount Pleasant ducks 'shot and killed,' 2 people sought

article

Racine County sheriff's officials are looking to identify two people after taking reports of ducks being "shot and killed."

On Friday, June 23, deputies responded to Quarry Lake Park for a report of a male walking in the woods with a rifle. Several kids reported seeing two white men in their 20s walking along the Root River, one with the rifle.

That man was described as 6' tall with a thin build, with longer, black hair. He was wearing shorts and a blue shirt.

The second man did not have a visible weapon.

Sheriff's officials noted that the witnesses thought the rifle might have been an AirSoft-type rifle "as it looked shiny and plastic."

On Sunday, police responded to the area near the Root River Dam and learned two teen boys were seen who matched the description of those involved in Friday's incident "shooting ducks in the river" with air rifles or BB guns. The caller said when he challenged the teens, one may have fired at him before they left the area.

Police and deputies did not locate the two on Friday or Sunday.

A picture of one of them was posted to social media with the statement: "My buddy was fishing by the Horlick dam today and this guy he took a picture of shot and killed 2 ducks. He called the police and gave them this picture. I guess there was 2 of them that had 3 long rifles."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 262-636-3775.