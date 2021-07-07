Milwaukee Police Chief Morales returns July 12

article

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales will "be back on the job" Monday, July 12, his attorney told FOX6 News on Wednesday.

In May, a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge ordered the city to reinstate Morales to the rank of chief of police but stayed that order for 45 days to provide time for negotiations between the parties. The parties involved later agreed to extend that deadline to July 12.

The legal battle between Morales and the city has been ongoing since August 2020, when he was demoted from his post as the city's top cop by the Fire and Police Commission. He later resigned from the department.

In the months that followed, it was determined that Morales was denied due process by the FPC. He filed a lawsuit arguing the demotion came without a fair hearing, to which City Attorney Tearman Spencer agreed in filings with the court.

Milwaukee Inspector General Ronda Kohlheim released a summary of her investigation into conflicting reports from the FPC and the City Attorney's Office in February, surrounding the commission's decision to demote Morales. Kohlheim found the FPC "failed" to follow its own rules, and did not give Milwaukee’s former top-cop due process.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

