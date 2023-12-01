Wisconsin veterans market, Milwaukee school donates nearly 2K items
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Blessed Savior Catholic School collected nearly 2,000 canned goods and dried foods for veterans.
Students and staff gathered outside the school Friday to celebrate and help load a bus with the donations for Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin. The 120 students had a goal to collect 500 items – but easily blew that benchmark out of the water.
"This event is just incredible. We're all the way in Racine and this school way out in Milwaukee decided to do a fundraiser or food drive for our local veterans market," said Michael Rembalski, deputy director with Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin. "For them to raise over 1,900 cans of food for us is just incredible."
The Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin Marketplace serves all of southeast Wisconsin – including Milwaukee, Kenosha, Waukesha and Racine.