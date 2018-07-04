'It puts you right back:' Fireworks can be traumatic for veterans living with PTSD
MILWAUKEE -- As we celebrate Independence Day, the sound of fireworks serve as a harsh relic for American heroes who have served our nation in times of war.Fireworks shows are beautiful and cause many to look on in awe, but for veterans living with PTSD, the booming noises serve as a traumatic reminder.“For some veterans, it can be disturbing.
Free 6-week golf program for veterans to begin April 25th at Oakwood
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee County Parks invites local military Veterans to participate in the free, six-week PGA Helping Our Patriots Everywhere golf program.According to a press release, the program begins with a clinic April 25, from 2–4 p.m., at Oakwood Park, and continues with instruction every Tuesday through June 6.
"Stand Down" event offers at-risk and homeless veterans help
RIVERWEST -- Together then, together now.
US agrees to pay billions to Marines affected by toxic water
WASHINGTON — The Obama administration has agreed to provide disability benefits totaling more than $2 billion to veterans who had been exposed to contaminated drinking water while assigned to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.Military personnel must have served at Lejeune for at least 30 days between August 1953 and December 1987.Beginning in March, the cash payouts from the Department of Veterans Affairs may supplement VA health care already being provided to eligible veterans.The estimated taxpayer cost is $2.2 billion over five years.
Bucks give back, spend time with members of U.S. Armed Forces: "Great to meet them and their kids"
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks gave back to some of those who deserve it the most -- members of the United States Armed Forces and veterans."It is awesome," Joey Zdroik said.
Stars and Stripes Honor Flight program marks 8 years since first mission to D.C. with veterans
MILWAUKEE -- Officials with the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight program, based out of Port Washington on Sunday, November 20th are celebrating the program's eighth birthday.The program flies WII veterans, Korean War veterans and terminally ill veterans of any conflict on one day, all-expenses-paid trips to Washington, D.C. to see their memorials and experience a full day of honor and thanks.Mission number one took place on November 20th, 2008.Honor Flight officials said on Twitter Sunday: "4,818 vets later, we are still going strong!"
Woman arrested in Florida, accused of scamming veteran out of Packers tickets: Brown Deer PD saved the day
BROWN DEER -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a case where a Brown Deer veteran was scammed -- her money stolen after she tried to purchase tickets to the Packers vs.
Cubs World Series gear helps homeless veterans get back on their feet
CHICAGO -- A Chicago printing company is helping veterans get back on their feet as they try to meet the high demand for Cubs World Series gear.The weekend was a busy one for the staff at Rags of Honor, a company that employs veterans struggling with homelessness.
A march across Madison for veterans: "22 veteran suicides a day is just unacceptable"
MADISON -- Veterans, soldiers, friends and family members spent Saturday, October 22nd marching 22 miles across Madison -- and there was a mission behind this march.They marched for 22 miles -- representing the 22 veterans that commit suicide each day.They marched wearing packs weighing 22 pounds.
Job Fair for veterans held at War Memorial Center in Milwaukee; 80 employers on hand
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee County officials on Thursday, October 6th hosted a job fair for veterans at the War Memorial Center in Milwaukee -- from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.This job fair was part of a combined effort by Milwaukee County Veterans Services, the Zablocki VA Medical Center and the Department of Workforce Development.More than 80 employers were on hand to discuss employment opportunities with veterans and their immediate family.
Lomira home to help homeless veterans -- not homeless sex offenders
DODGE COUNTY -- Neighbors are important to many.
24/7 Battle Buddies Summer Games offers chance for veterans to compete with their dogs
IRON RIDGE -- Skill, competitiveness and teamwork were all on display recently out in the small Wisconsin town of Iron Ridge.
Russian ships displayed during DNC tribute to vets -- but it happened in 2012
Yes, Russian ships were displayed during a Democratic National Convention tribute to veterans.
Celebrating freedom: Area vets give back to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight selling flags
MILWAUKEE -- Celebrating our nation's freedom by thanking those who fought for it.
Veteran memorizes names, ranks of 2,300 Americans killed in Afghanistan: "They paid the ultimate price"
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado -- As the nation remembers its fallen service members on Memorial Day, an Afghanistan veteran has taken it to a whole new level.Ron White has memorized the names of about 2,300 Americans killed in Afghanistan.
Governor Scott Walker signs five bills aimed at improving the lives of veterans
WAUSAU/DE PERE -- Governor Scott Walker on Monday, April 25th signed into law five bills that the Governor's Office says will provide greater resources and tools for the state's veterans -- to make it easier for them to gain employment.Walker signed three bills (Assembly Bill 693, Senate Bill 418, Senate Bill 575) into law in Wausau, at the American Legion Post 10, the Governor's Office said in a statement.Two bills (Senate Bill 419 and Assembly Bill 441) were signed into law in De Pere -- at the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Wisconsin Headquarters.Walker said this in the statement:
"Haven't seen anything like it:" Union Grove students build wheelchair-accessible table for vets
UNION GROVE -- A gift from some local high school students is brightening the lives of area veterans.
"I like giving back:" Milwaukee County Veterans Job Fair proves to be a success
MILWAUKEE -- One of the largest job fairs in the state for military veterans took place right here in Milwaukee.
"Happiest I've been:" Group works to get veterans moving & active, and help them heal
BROOKFIELD -- Those of us who never wore a military uniform can't understand what it feels like -- but that doesn't mean we can't be grateful.