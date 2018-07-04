'It puts you right back:' Fireworks can be traumatic for veterans living with PTSD

MILWAUKEE -- As we celebrate Independence Day, the sound of fireworks serve as a harsh relic for American heroes who have served our nation in times of war.Fireworks shows are beautiful and cause many to look on in awe, but for veterans living with PTSD, the booming noises serve as a traumatic reminder.“For some veterans, it can be disturbing.

Free 6-week golf program for veterans to begin April 25th at Oakwood

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee County Parks invites local military Veterans to participate in the free, six-week PGA Helping Our Patriots Everywhere golf program.According to a press release, the program begins with a clinic April 25, from 2–4 p.m., at Oakwood Park, and continues with instruction every Tuesday through June 6.

US agrees to pay billions to Marines affected by toxic water

WASHINGTON — The Obama administration has agreed to provide disability benefits totaling more than $2 billion to veterans who had been exposed to contaminated drinking water while assigned to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.Military personnel must have served at Lejeune for at least 30 days between August 1953 and December 1987.Beginning in March, the cash payouts from the Department of Veterans Affairs may supplement VA health care already being provided to eligible veterans.The estimated taxpayer cost is $2.2 billion over five years.

Stars and Stripes Honor Flight program marks 8 years since first mission to D.C. with veterans

MILWAUKEE -- Officials with the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight program, based out of Port Washington on Sunday, November 20th are celebrating the program's eighth birthday.The program flies WII veterans, Korean War veterans and terminally ill veterans of any conflict on one day, all-expenses-paid trips to Washington, D.C. to see their memorials and experience a full day of honor and thanks.Mission number one took place on November 20th, 2008.Honor Flight officials said on Twitter Sunday: "4,818 vets later, we are still going strong!"

Cubs World Series gear helps homeless veterans get back on their feet

CHICAGO -- A Chicago printing company is helping veterans get back on their feet as they try to meet the high demand for Cubs World Series gear.The weekend was a busy one for the staff at Rags of Honor, a company that employs veterans struggling with homelessness.

Job Fair for veterans held at War Memorial Center in Milwaukee; 80 employers on hand

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee County officials on Thursday, October 6th hosted a job fair for veterans at the War Memorial Center in Milwaukee -- from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.This job fair was part of a combined effort by Milwaukee County Veterans Services, the Zablocki VA Medical Center and the Department of Workforce Development.More than 80 employers were on hand to discuss employment opportunities with veterans and their immediate family.

Governor Scott Walker signs five bills aimed at improving the lives of veterans

WAUSAU/DE PERE -- Governor Scott Walker on Monday, April 25th signed into law five bills that the Governor's Office says will provide greater resources and tools for the state's veterans -- to make it easier for them to gain employment.Walker signed three bills (Assembly Bill 693, Senate Bill 418, Senate Bill 575) into law in Wausau, at the American Legion Post 10, the Governor's Office said in a statement.Two bills (Senate Bill 419 and Assembly Bill 441) were signed into law in De Pere -- at the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Wisconsin Headquarters.Walker said this in the statement: