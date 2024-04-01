Milwaukee youth basketball coach fatally shot; Amardi Stotts sentenced

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Amardi Stotts on Monday, April 1 to 30 years in prison and an additional 12 years of extended supervision in connection with the fatal shooting of a Milwaukee father and prominent youth basketball coach, Dale Young, in July 2023.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office had recommended 23 to 25 years in prison for Stotts.

Amardi Stotts

Young's family called that a slap in the face. Prior to sentencing, Young's mother and sister spoke to the court.

"We have been sentenced to a life imprisonment of sadness, sorrow. We’re broken. My son was a hero to people young and old," said Jeradine Grayson, Young's mother.

"The crazy thing is, he would’ve helped his killer, had his killer asked for anything in the world. That’s who my brother was," said Dori Harness, Young's sister.

Stotts also spoke to the court.

"I’m taking full responsibility for my behavior that day. If I could take it all back that day I would. I promise you I would," Stotts said.

Stotts pleaded guilty on Monday, Feb. 19 to a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in the case.

Case details

The shooting happened July 7, 2023 near 69th and Carmen. Family members say the coach, Dale Young, was trying to get a family member out of an abusive relationship when he was shot. Surveillance video showed the moments someone opened fire as he pulled up to a home at 69th and Carmen.

Fatal shooting, 69th and Carmen

Neighbors ran to help Young. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Dale Young spent the last 30 years as a mentor and youth basketball coach in Milwaukee, dedicating his life to helping others.