69th and Carmen shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
Shooting scene near 69th and Carmen, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A 48-year-old Milwaukee was shot and wounded Friday, July 7 on the city's north side.

It happened near 69th and Carmen shortly before 7 a.m. 

According to police, the shooter and victim were both in vehicles at the time. The shooter fired several shots into the victim's vehicle, striking him.

The victim's vehicle crashed into a parked car as a result of the shooting. The victim was then taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.  