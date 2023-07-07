69th and Carmen shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

article

A 48-year-old Milwaukee was shot and wounded Friday, July 7 on the city's north side.

It happened near 69th and Carmen shortly before 7 a.m.

According to police, the shooter and victim were both in vehicles at the time. The shooter fired several shots into the victim's vehicle, striking him.

The victim's vehicle crashed into a parked car as a result of the shooting. The victim was then taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.