Milwaukee youth basketball coach fatally shot; accused pleads guilty

article

Amardi Stotts pleaded guilty on Monday, Feb. 19 to a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of a Milwaukee father and prominent youth basketball coach in July 2023.

Stotts is scheduled to be sentenced for this crime on April 1.

Case details

The shooting happened July 7, 2023 near 69th and Carmen. Family members say the coach, Dale Young, was trying to get a family member out of an abusive relationship when he was shot. Surveillance video showed the moments someone opened fire as he pulled up to a home at 69th and Carmen.

Fatal shooting, 69th and Carmen

Neighbors ran to help Young. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Dale Young spent the last 30 years as a mentor and youth basketball coach in Milwaukee, dedicating his life to helping others.