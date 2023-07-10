Milwaukee youth basketball coach fatally shot: 'A great man'

A Milwaukee father and prominent youth basketball coach was shot and killed Friday morning, July 7 near 69th and Carmen. Family says he was trying to help someone when he lost his life.

Dale Young's four children said their father was trying to get a family member out of an abusive relationship when he was shot.

He is being remembered for his generosity and the hundreds of lives he touched.

"My dad was for the people, all the people," said Najel Young, Dale's son.

Dale Young's basement is lined with memories.

"My dad was a great man," said Najel Young.

His mantra sticks with those who loved him.

"He always said, ‘You have a duty to give back. You have an obligation to give to those who are less fortunate than you are.’ He built his life off of that," said Najel Young.

Dale Young spent the last 30 years as a mentor and youth basketball coach in Milwaukee, dedicating his life to helping others.

"It was everything to him, his whole life, his every day," said Cashayla Needom, Dale's daughter.

On Friday morning, family says as he was trying to help a loved one get out of an abusive relationship, his life was cut short.

Surveillance shows the moments someone opened fire as he pulled up to a home at 69th and Carmen.

"For this to happen to him is the craziest thing because it’s so far from what he was," said Needom.

Neighbors ran to help him. Young was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

"I am devastated," said Needom. "I am heartbroken."

Family is remembering him as a dedicated family man and confidante.

"I'm lost because he did so much for me and his brothers and sisters and, especially, his kids," said Jeradine Grayson, Dale's mother.

Devastated by his loss, his family is comforted by the legacy he leaves behind.

"Life is short, but what is it worth?" said Needom. "He definitely made life worth it for us and so many people."

Police said a Milwaukee man, 30, was arrested.