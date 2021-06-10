Milwaukee, Wauwatosa police chief search; both eye Norman

The cities of Milwaukee and Wauwatosa are both in need of a permanent police chief, and both are interested in the same candidate for the job.

Current acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman is in the running to become the chief in Wauwatosa. Wauwatosa's mayor calls him an outstanding candidate, while Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett hopes Norman reconsiders.

"Would I like him to stay? Absolutely, yes," Barrett said. "If he’s going to be offered a position in Wauwatosa, that’s going to be attractive I'd assume for him.

"I’ve talked to him and told him I have confidence in him, and I’m obviously willing to say that publicly."

Norman is one of three top candidates to lead the Wauwatosa Police Department. The chief selection process there is full steam ahead.

"We have three gentlemen on paper who look terrific," said Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride. "I’m counting on the Police and Fire Commission to do a great job hiring somebody. Chief Norman looks like an outstanding candidate.

"If (Norman) is the choice of the Police and Fire Commission, I sure hope we get him."

A hiring decision is expected soon in Wauwatosa. The same can't be said for Milwaukee.

"It’s clouded by the fact you have this legal case out there," said Barrett.

Jeffrey Norman

Norman is highly favored by Milwaukee city leaders, but the chief hiring process has been on hold for months. Ongoing litigation with ousted Chief Alonso Morales has taken many twists and turns, but the city and Morales this week agreed to mediation. Barrett hints the city could file an appeal.

"There is hopefully a serious mediation effort that will take place, but that does not take the appeal off the table," Barrett said.

Alfonso Morales

On Monday, there will be public interviews for the police chief candidates in Wauwatosa.

Norman declined to comment on his potential departure from MPD.

