Final Wauwatosa Police Chief candidates, public interviews set for June 14

article

The Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission will host virtual public interviews on Monday, June 14 at 5 p.m. with the final candidates for Wauwatosa Police Chief.

Each candidate will answer the same questions. Some of the questions were provided by the public.

The candidates are:

James MacGillis

Jeffrey Norman

David Salazar

Each candidate will answer the same questions. Some of the questions were provided by the public.

The public can view the virtual interviews via Zoom, and the video will also be streamed on the city’s website at Wauwatosa.net/meetingportal.

After the virtual public interviews, the Police and Fire Commission invites the public to complete a survey to provide feedback on the candidates. This survey will be open until June 16 at 12:00 pm. The survey link will be available at Wauwatosa.net/chief after the public interviews.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The Police and Fire Commission will tentatively have final interviews the week of June 21.