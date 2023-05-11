Milwaukee Water Street shooting; man, woman sentenced

article

Two people convicted in connection to a 2022 Water Street shooting that followed a 2022 Milwaukee Bucks playoff game were sentenced Thursday, May 11.

Marquise Jackson, 25, was sentenced to 22 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision. He pleaded guilty in December 2022 to aggravated battery and seven counts of first-degree reckless injury. Additional charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Alexus Jackson-Milton, 21, was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision. She pleaded guilty in April to aggravated battery; fifteen other felony counts were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

The shooting near Water and Juneau on May 13, 2022 wounded 17 people. Hundreds of people were in the area at the time. According to prosecutors, the incident started when a man, identified as Lemont Siller, saw someone with whom he had a long-standing issue.

Surveillance cameras captured the shooting. That video, according to prosecutors, showed Jackson-Milton pulling out a handgun while facing the individual with whom Siller had an issue. When this happened, the other person started shooting.

In all, prosecutors said the five people charged – Jackson, Siller, Jackson-Milton, Terrell Milton and Christopher Murry – fired back. The man Siller had an issue with was seen running from the scene, continuing to fire shots.

Related cases

Murry pleaded guilty in November 2022 to three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He was sentenced in January to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision.

In April, Siller pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of aggravated battery. He is due in court for sentencing later this month.

Milton, charged with 16 felonies in connection to the shooting, was on the run for months. He was arrested in January and was bound over for trial in February, court records indicate.