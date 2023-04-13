Milwaukee Water Street shooting; man, woman plead guilty

article

Two people charged in connection to a 2022 Water Street shooting that followed a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game pleaded guilty Wednesday, April 12.

Lemont Siller, 21, pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of aggravated battery. Alexus Jackson-Milton, 21, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery – and 15 other felony counts were dismissed as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Both Siller and Jackson-Milton are due in court for sentencing in May.

The shooting near Water and Juneau on May 13, 2022 wounded 17 people. Hundreds of people were in the area at the time. According to prosecutors, the incident started when Siller saw someone with whom he had a long-standing issue.

Surveillance cameras captured the shooting. That video, according to prosecutors, showed Jackson-Milton pulling out a handgun while facing the individual with whom Siller had an issue. When this happened, the other person started shooting.

In all, prosecutors said the five people charged – Siller, Jackson-Milton, Terrell Milton, Christopher Murry and Marquis Jackson – fired back. The man Siller had an issue with was seen running from the scene, continuing to fire shots.

Related cases

Murry pleaded guilty in November 2022 to three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He was sentenced in January to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision.

Jackson pleaded guilty in December 2022 to first-degree reckless injury and aggravated battery, and 14 other felonies were dismissed as part of a plea deal. A scheduling date has not yet been scheduled.

Milton, charged with 16 felonies in connection to the shooting, was on the run for months. He was arrested in January and was bound over for trial in February, court records indicate.