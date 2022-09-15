Milwaukee Water Street shooting, 5th man charged wanted

article

Milwaukee police asked for help Thursday, Sept. 15 locating a man wanted in connection with a May 13 shooting near Water and Juneau that injured 17. Police said 10 people were arrested after the shots were fired following the Milwaukee Bucks game – not far from Fiserv Forum and the Deer District.

A criminal complaint shows Terrell Milton, 23, is one of five people charged in this case. Sixteen felonies, including aggravated battery and first-degree reckless injury, were filed in July when a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to prosecutors, this incident started when one of the men in the group of five saw someone he had a longstanding beef with in the area near Water and Juneau on the night of May 13.

Surveillance cameras captured the shooting.

Lemont Siller, Christopher Murry, Marquise Jackson, Alexus Jackson-Milton -- charged in Deer District shooting near Water and Juneau

That video, according to prosecutors, shows Alexus Jackson-Milton pulling out a handgun while facing this individual with whom Lemont Siller was in a longstanding dispute. When this happened, the other person fired toward the group of five.

Alexus Jackson-Milton, Terrell Milton, Lemont Siller, Christopher Murry and Marquis Jackson fired back, prosecutors say.

Terrell Milton can be seen in the video running east on Juneau, firing shots, tripping before getting up and firing more. The man Siller had a beef with is seen running from the scene, continuing to fire shots.

Shooting scene near Water and Juneau, Milwaukee

Again, a total of 17 people were shot in this incident.

Siller, Murry and Jackson were arrested just after the shooting, and charges were filed in late May.

Charges were filed against Jackson-Milton in late June.