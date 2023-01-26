Milwaukee Water Street shooter sentenced to 5 years

article

Christopher Murry, one of three men charged with shooting and injuring over a dozen people in one of three shootings in downtown Milwaukee in May, was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday, Jan. 26. Additionally, he was sentenced to five years of extended supervision.

Murry, 24, pleaded guilty in November to three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Marquise Jackson pleaded guilty to eight felonies in December, including aggravated battery and seven counts of first-degree reckless injury, but he has yet to be sentenced.

Lemont Siller has an April 2023 jury trial scheduled, online court records show. He faces 16 felonies, including aggravated battery and 15 counts of first-degree reckless injury.

Officers were investigating a prior shooting that happened at Water and Highland at around 10:30 p.m. on May 13 when they heard dozens of gunshots from the area of Water and Juneau, about a block away, and hundreds of people running.

Officers saw a number of people firing guns and running from the area, and according to a criminal complaint, several of the bullets were fired in their direction.

According to the criminal complaint, Jackson, Murry and Siller were together on Water Street when Siller told police he saw a 20-year-old man he has a long-standing dispute with.

Court filings say surveillance video from the area shows the 20-year-old man and several other people were standing near the median on East Juneau in front of an MSOE dormitory. Siller and Jackson are seen standing on the sidewalk with six others, on the north side of the street.

Siller, Jackson and the others in the group are seen making phone calls while looking in the direction of the 20-year-old man. Jackson and another person stop near the corner of a food truck, and Jackson is seen with an AR-style long handgun.

Eventually, Siller, Jackson, Murry and an unknown person position themselves around the 20-year-old man.

Shooting scene near Water and Juneau, Milwaukee

Shortly after 11 p.m., one of the people with Siller pulls out a handgun from his pocket while facing the 20-year-old man and backs away to the east along Juneau. A person with the 20-year-old man sees this, pulls out a gun and fires it toward the man, who then returns fire.

Siller, Jackson, Murry and five others all fire guns toward the 20-year-old man, who runs away, but is hit.

A total of 16 people were injured in the shooting.

As officers ran to the area, filings say an officer saw Jackson ducking down behind a Honda Accord and reaching underneath. Police found a black AR-style pistol below the car.

During an interview with police, Siller told police he saw a person raise a gun and shoot at him, so he ducked behind a car, pulled out his own semi-automatic gun and returned fire.

Shooting scene near Water and Juneau, Milwaukee

Murry told police in an interview he was in the area and identified himself on surveillance video. He said he was behind a food truck when he fired the gun he was carrying but that he wasn’t shooting at people.

This was the third shooting in the city’s downtown entertainment district on May 13.

One person was shot and wounded after a group of people started shooting, including at least one person with a rifle, near Water and Highland at around 10:30 p.m.

Nearly an hour and a half earlier, three people were injured in a shooting at MLK and Highland on the west side of the Milwaukee River near the Deer District as the Milwaukee Bucks game was ending.

Police said one person was taken into custody in connection to that shooting, and a gun was recovered.